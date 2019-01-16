Stop & Shop Bringing Driverless Delivery To Greater Boston

Stop & Shop, based in Quincy, Massachusetts, will bring driverless grocery vehicles to the Greater Boston area beginning this spring. The vehicles will offer a selection of Stop & Shop produce as well as meal kits and convenience items for consumers to choose from.

Part of an engagement with San Francisco-based startup Robomart, the vehicles will address consumers’ desires to select their own fresh produce when shopping online.



“This is one way in which we’re leveraging new technology to make shopping easier for our customers by essentially bringing the store to them,” said Mark McGowan, Stop & Shop president. “We also recognize that many of our customers want the opportunity to make their own choices when it comes to fresh produce, and we’re proud to be the first retailer to engage with Robomart to address our customers’ needs with their cutting-edge solution.”

Stop & Shop customers in the Boston area can summon a Robomart vehicle with a smartphone app. Upon the Robomart vehicle’s arrival, customers go outside, unlock the vehicle’s doors, then personally select the fruits, vegetables and other products they would like to purchase. When finished shopping, they close the doors and send the vehicle on its way. The vehicles’ RFID and computer vision technology automatically records what customers select to provide a checkout-free experience, and the receipts are e-mailed to the customer within seconds.

“For decades, consumers had the convenience of their local greengrocer and milkman coming door-to-door, and we believe that by leveraging driverless technology, we can recreate that level of convenience and accessibility,” said Ali Ahmed, founder and CEO of Robomart. “We’re extremely excited to bring our vision to life with Stop & Shop, one of the most pioneering and forward-thinking grocery chains in the world.”

All Robomart vehicles are autonomous, electric and will be remotely piloted from a Robomart facility. Throughout the journey, the teleoperated vehicles will be restocked with fresh Stop & Shop goods.

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company employing more than 61,000 associates and operating more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.