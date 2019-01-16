Virginia Beach Farm Fresh Store To Reopen As Harris Teeter Feb. 5

Harris Teeter will welcome shoppers to its Great Neck Square Shopping Center location in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. as the company celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and “Taste of Teeter” in-store sampling event.

The 53,000-s.f. store, located at 2110 N. Great Neck Road, will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

This location is the second of the former Farm Fresh stores Harris Teeter purchased last May to open under the Harris Teeter banner. The retailer says it will offer “many unique features,” including: expanded service meat and seafood cases with dry aged beef; handmade lobster rolls; and fresh steamed seafood.

The rebannered store also will feature a pharmacy, ExpressLane Online Shopping and signature Harris Teeter amenities, such as a hot foods bar, salad bar, a sub shop, store-made pizza, and fresh sushi.

“Harris Teeter is thrilled to celebrate the Great Neck store opening with a Taste of Teeter; we know the community is excited to see their new store, and we cannot wait to meet our new neighbors,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter.

Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, North Carolina, is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. The regional grocery chain employs approximately 30,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and D.C.