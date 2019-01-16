Weight Watchers Debuts Quick-Prep Meals At Hy-Vee

WW (Weight Watchers reimagined) this week introduced new WW Fresh quick-prep meals currently rolling out at more than 200 Hy-Vee grocery store locations across the Midwest.

The new line of meals are nutritionist-approved and ready to eat in 10 minutes or less

“People are looking for nutritious meals that they can put together quickly at home, work or even on-the-go,” said Stacey Mowbray, president of North America at WW. “Our WW Fresh meals feature quality ingredients inspired by WW Freestyle, our most livable and effective program ever, making it easier than ever to enjoy delicious meals without spending time prepping and cooking.”

WW Fresh meals serve two people and range in price from $14 to $20. With all ingredients pre-prepped and proteins pre-cooked, meals are ready in three simple steps: combine, heat and eat.

Six meals are rolling out at Hy-Vee grocery stores now:

BeefBaja Bowl with Fire-Roasted Corn and Black Beans

Grilled Chicken Tacos with Roasted Chipotle Sauce and Pineapple Slaw

Two-Cheese Butternut Squash Rotini with Bread Crumbs

Dragon Bowl with Thai Peanut Sauce

Creamy Cavatappi with Parmesan, Chicken and Mushrooms

Lemon, Chicken & Kale Salad with Parmesan and Almonds

“We believe WW Fresh will really stand out in the market,” said Ryan Nathan, VP of WW Fresh at WW. “Curated by WW, the new quick-prep meals are nourishing, convenient options for anyone looking to pick up a meal on the way home and enjoy a home-cooked dish, ready and on the table in minutes.”

WW Fresh quick-prep meals were developed in collaboration with FreshRealm and are backed by the WW Freestyle program.