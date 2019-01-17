American Bakers Association President To Join NAM-CMA Board

The American Bakers Association (ABA) President and CEO Robb MacKie will join the board of the National Association of Manufacturers’ (NAM) Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA).

The CMA is made up of more than 260 industry-specific manufacturing associations and is “a vital arm of the NAM,” says ABA.

“I am honored to be selected to serve on the CMA board. I look forward to working with an incredibly talented group dedicated to promoting manufacturing—including baking,” said MacKie. “One of the core values ABA brings to its members is being heavily involved with esteemed and well-aligned organizations such as NAM-CMA. The opportunity to help guide this organization and tell the story of manufacturing through the baking industry lens is tremendous.”

“Last year, manufacturers in the United States achieved record optimism thanks to policy wins that our industry secured from leaders in Washington and our efforts to advance the pillars that keep our country exceptional: free enterprise, competitiveness, individual liberty and equal opportunity,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “Robb’s commitment to these values and to manufacturing more broadly, together with his tremendous experience in the industry, make him the right champion to continue bringing manufacturers together to advance an agenda that expands opportunities for all Americans.”

The CMA’s mission is focused on bolstering the industry’s nationwide grassroots mobilization efforts and improving the competitiveness of manufacturers in the U.S. CMA members work with the NAM to unite the manufacturing association community, and ultimately the broader business community, around strategies for increased manufacturing job creation, investment and innovation in America.