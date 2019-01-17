Bob’s Red Mill Enters The Snack Aisle With ‘Bob’s Better Bars’

Forty years after reviving old world-style milling, Bob’s Red Mill is bringing its expertise in whole grain foods to the snack aisle. Bob’s Better Bars combine the company’s signature whole rolled oats with peanut butter and ingredients like honey, chocolate, strawberry and banana to create five chewy bars.

The company says the bars are another way for it to satisfy consumer demand for easy, portable nutrition following the launch of its Muesli and Oatmeal Cups.

“Our mission has always been to add whole grain nutrition to every meal of the day. With more people snacking than sitting down to traditional meals, we jumped at the chance to create a better-tasting, healthier bar,” said Bob’s Red Mill CEO Dennis Vaughn. “Our fans trust our products to be high quality and wholesome. We think our reputation will give us an advantage in the bar category.”

Inspired by founder Bob Moore’s own family recipe, Bob’s Better Bars start with whole grain oats, peanut butter and honey.

“We worked on the recipe for a long time to make sure our bars taste as good as the ones I remember my wife Charlee making at home years ago,” said President and Founder Bob Moore. “We’re over the moon with the results, and we know our customers will be too.”

Bob’s Better Bars are gluten free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free of soy, dairy and eggs. Each bar offers up to 7 grams of protein plus fiber. The five flavors included in the initial lineup are: Peanut Butter Chocolate & Oats, Peanut Butter Jelly & Oats, Peanut Butter Coconut & Oats, Peanut Butter Banana & Oats and Peanut Butter Apple Spice & Oats.

The bars are available now online via bobsredmill.com, as well as at select retailers nationwide; SRP $1.99 per 1.7-oz. bar.