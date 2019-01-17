Members Of The Food Industry React To Government Shutdown

Some members of the food industry are offering assistance to government employees affected by the shutdown.

Weis Markets, based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, has accelerated store shipments of high-demand items purchased by customers who use SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, to purchase groceries. Due to the government shutdown, SNAP recipients in Weis’ seven-state market area are receiving their SNAP benefits beginning Jan. 17.

“As a result of the shutdown, customers who use SNAP to purchase their groceries will receive their February benefits this week essentially two to three weeks ahead of schedule. To meet this early demand, we have moved up our delivery schedules to ensure that we are in stock for our customers. We are doubly prepared for this increase in demand due to predictions of snow in many of our markets. As a company that supplies its own stores and operates its own dairy, our procurement and distribution teams are able to respond quickly and adjust to meet this early demand,” said Kurt Schertle, Weis’ COO.

Weis operates 203 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia.

Foodshare, a Feeding America food bank serving Connecticut’s Hartford and Tolland counties, has coordinated with the TSA union in Connecticut to hold a food delivery for employees impacted by the shutdown.

On Thursday, Jan. 17, Foodshare was at Bradley International Airport on Schoephoester Road in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. with a truck loaded with free food for TSA employees in need of assistance. The food was distributed in the employee parking lot.

Foodshare also has created a page on its website outlining food assistance resources for federal employees impacted by the shutdown.

Carla’s Pasta, located in South Windsor, Connecticut, also is donating food to all families affected by the government shutdown.

Every Friday, beginning Jan. 18, federal and government-employed workers impacted by the shutdown are invited to the manufacturing facility located on Talbot Lane in South Windsor to pick up a bag of food through the duration of the shutdown.

The company is offering morning and afternoon pickup times and requests that all time slots be reserved at carlaspasta.com. Workers need only bring their government identification or proof of employment.

“We have always believed in giving back, full circle. It’s during times like these when we feel the most responsibility to our community, to reach out and help our friends and neighbors in need,” says Carla Squatrito, owner and founder.

Carla’s Pasta is a filled-pasta and pesto manufacturer that makes more than 1 million pounds of pasta each month. Products are sold in the U.S. and internationally.