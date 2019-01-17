JOH Appoints Walsh Specialty Natural Division EVP

JOH, based in Billerica, Massachusetts, has promoted Jim Walsh to EVP, GM of the specialty natural division.

Walsh has worked in the food industry for 35 years. The majority of his time has been spent in the specialty food space. He has worked with Gourmet Award Foods/Tree of Life, Star Market and Yankee Foods. His past eleven years have been spent with JOH as VP of the specialty natural division.

“As we continue to focus on servicing the needs of our clients and customers, we work hard to discuss, plan and develop our next generation of leaders,” said Matt O’Hare, president and COO. “The specialty natural division has grown significantly under Art Papazian’s leadership over the past 12 years. In that time, we have expanded geographically and attracted spectacular, passionate and talented associates. As Art transitions his EVP role over the next year, Jim will undoubtedly do an amazing job leading the team. He has a positive attitude, strong work ethic, sense of urgency, impeccable integrity and an incredible desire and ability to deliver solutions and results. Congratulations on this well-deserved promotion.”

In his new role as EVP, Walsh will be managing all operations of the specialty natural division.

Walsh lives in Milford, Massachusetts, with his wife, Jennifer.

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare Sr. and is an independent food broker with 17 offices and partnerships across the U.S. JOH has more than 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients.