Cookie Brand Mrs. Thinster’s Rebrands as “Thinsters”

The Mrs. Thinster’s Cookie Thins brand has revealed a new look and name, Thinsters, as it aims to “merge ‘healthy’ with ‘tasty’ in the cookie category.”

As both manufacturers and retailers have taken on the responsibility of helping consumers eat healthier, brands in categories like chocolate, snack bars and ice cream have integrated their healthier product with fun and taste-forward branding. Now Thinsters hopes to do the same for cookies.

“Thinsters Cookies lead with taste, exceeding consumers expectations with a high re-purchase rate to prove it, according to IRI Panel Data,” says the brand. “Its new identity, Thinsters, uses all the same better-for-you ingredients to make the thin, crunchy cookie, but is now showcased through fun, flavorful branding.”

Coined as “Bite-size Cookies with Outsize Flavor,” Thinsters’ packaging displays colorful flavor cues, a prominent brand identity, and the promise of “Real Butter. Real Sugar. Real Good.” “They’re keeping the same premium, better-for-you ingredients but emphasizing playfulness and taste,” says the brand.

By shifting the focus from non-GMO, no artificial ingredients and no corn syrup to realness, snackability, and flavor, the cookie brand aims to inspire Millennials and moms to make healthier choices.

“We’re bringing magic back to the cookie category,” says Kevin Joseph, VP of marketing for Thinsters. “Our goal is to inspire and engage young and young-at-heart consumers, and now we have a brand that’s just as powerful as our product. For those looking for a cookie that defies conventions and rejuvenates the aisle, look out for Thinsters.”

Thinsters are available for $2.99 at retailers nationwide, in flavors including Chocolate Chip, Toasted Coconut, Vanilla Bean and Key Lime Pie.