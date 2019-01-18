Chris Ross Named VP Of Operations At Chicago Meat Authority

Chicago Meat Authority has named Chris Ross VP of operations at the privately held boning and portion control operations located in the historic Chicago stockyards.

“I am excited to be at CMA and responsible for everything within the four walls of our two plants. That includes the physical plant, warehouse, full production process, technical assurance and all things meat,” Ross said. “I’ve led operations and sales teams before for big companies and am really looking forward to bringing both threads of my career together to help the company function in a dynamic and cohesive way.”

Ross has worked in the meat and protein industry since his teen years when he was on the line at a large poultry plant. In 2005, he started working for Harris Ranch in various roles. Ten years later he was one of the top executives at JBS Swift, advancing to sales director in charge of supply chain of premium beef programs. Ross graduated from California State University, Fresno.

“Chris is smart and knows more than I do about how an operations department should be run,” said Jordan Dorfman, president of CMA. “I’m excited to have a leader like him who I can count on.”

Chicago Meat Authority was founded in 1990 and encompasses 80,000 square feet in Chicago’s historic stockyards with sales of $125 million per year. The company primarily sells to the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets, meat purveyors and multi-unit regional and national chains. CMA also specializes in custom cuts for further processors such as grinding operations, deli manufacturers and the meat snacks market.