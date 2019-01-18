DeliverySwift Offers Stores Last Mile Delivery Solutions

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based AppSwarm Corp. provides statistics on the need for increased investment from retail chains into their last mile delivery logistics chain, and now DeliverySwift provides solutions to this issue.

A new study from the Capgemini Research Institute has highlighted the need for greater investment in “last mile” delivery logistics as the final leg before a product lands in the customers’ hands.

In the survey, 40 percent of customers currently order groceries online at least once a week, which is expected to reach 55 percent by 2021. Forty percent of customers classify delivery services as a “must have” when purchasing food and grocery products, with 20 percent prepared to switch retailers if this is not provided.

Evolving consumer behavior is also fueling greater immediacy in purchasing with 59 percent of customers purchasing products online when they need them, rather than waiting until the weekend to buy in-store.

Fast and effective last-mile delivery increases customer spending and loyalty. Seventy-four percent of satisfied customers intend to increase spending by as much as 12 percent with retailers they frequently purchase from. The majority (82 percent) of customers have shared positive experiences with friends and family, and just over half (53 percent) would even be willing to purchase a paid membership for a good delivery service.

However, despite 55 percent of customers expressing that offering two-hour deliveries would increase loyalty, only 19 percent of firms currently provide this compared to 59 percent of firms that offer a delivery time frame of more than three days.

The report finds that consumers are not satisfied with the current state of last-mile delivery with 59 percent stating high prices, 47 percent non-availability of same-day delivery, and 45 percent stating late deliveries as being the driving factors of “delivery dissatisfaction.”

The report found that 97 percent of organizations believe that current last-mile delivery models are not sustainable for full-scale implementation across all locations. As such, they must be viewed as a key investment for 2019.

Similarly, 73 percent of consumers expressed that having convenient time slots available was more important than receiving deliveries quickly.

DeliverySwift Solution

With all this data in place, DeliverySwift offers a solution for stores seeking to increase last mile delivery options, while also increasing overall customer satisfaction.

DeliverySwift, which operates through a fleet of local drivers, offers the ability to provide “same day” deliveries when merchants and customers reside in the same location. DeliverySwift will also be able to offer select “delivery time slots” for a convenient delivery option to the consumer.

The DeliverySwift mobile tracking feature helps to address the 45 percent issue of late deliveries as customers can track directly where their delivery is, at any time, directly from their mobile phone.

With only 19 percent of merchants offering same-day delivery service, DeliverSwift could quickly become a solution for retailers seeking to improve their last mile delivery chain, while also improving customer satisfaction.

With 40 percent of customers classifying delivery services as a “must have” when purchasing food and grocery products, DeliverySwift will embark on targeting local mom and pop shops to larger grocery chains into integrating the DeliverySwift solution to their last mile delivery chain.

DeliverySwift is an on-demand logistics last mile delivery platform that acts as an intermediary between merchants and prospective buyers who wish to get products from local merchants delivered to their doorstep. DeliverySwift’s focus is direct to consumer deliveries for such products as groceries, furniture, pharmacies, cannabis dispensaries and small bulk job site materials based on local driver transport capacities.

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities.