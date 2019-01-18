Manomet Certifies 45 Northern California Whole Foods Market Stores

Plymouth, Massachusetts-based Manomet’s Grocery Stewardship Certification (GSC) program has certified 45 Whole Foods Market stores in Northern California. The GSC works with grocers to engage employees on operational sustainability strategies and to review store-level practices and equipment with an eye to increasing energy efficiency, boosting revenue and lowering costs.

“Environmental stewardship is a core value for Whole Foods Market and working with Manomet’s Grocery Stewardship Certification program ensures that each store is consistently improving sustainability practices in our operations,” said Tristam Coffin, director of sustainability and facilities for Whole Foods Market’s Northern California region. “The GSC helps us to further engage our team members and has given us another tool to reduce our energy use, conserve water and minimize food waste.”

The GSC recognizes the company’s commitment to operational best practices that reduce a store’s environmental impact and save resources. Manomet’s GSC provides participating independent grocers and grocery chains with data about costs saved through operational sustainability efforts; revenue-generating sustainability opportunities; employee engagement strategies; and metrics on waste, water, energy and other conservation initiatives.

As a result of their sustainable operating practices, the 45 Northern California Whole Foods Market stores enrolled in the GSC are annually saving an estimated:

More than $6 million, an average of $133,400 per store;

More than 3,100 tons of food waste from going to landfills;

More than 18 million gallons of water from being used; and

More than 78,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases from being released.

“Across the U.S., U.K. and Canada, Whole Foods Market is showing what it means to be a mission-driven business,” said Peter Cooke, program manager of the GSC. “These Northern California Whole Foods stores excel in prioritizing sustainability through food waste diversion and other operational efficiencies. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Whole Foods Market.”

Since launching in 2012, the GSC has enrolled more than 800 grocery stores in the United States and Canada. While there are a number of programs that focus on high performance buildings, Manomet’s GSC program is the only certification program to expand into employee practices and procedures to engage all stores within a chain.

Manomet is a nonprofit organization that believes that people can live and work in ways today that will enable our world to thrive and prosper tomorrow. Through research and collaboration, Manomet builds science-based, cooperative solutions to environmental problems.