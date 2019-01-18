Meijer Begins Hiring For First Supercenters In Northeast Ohio

Meijer has begun hiring more than 900 employees for three northeast Ohio supercenters in Avon, Mentor and Stow. According to the family-operated retailer, the first Greater Cleveland stores are expected to open in late spring, expanding Meijer’s presence after more than 37 years in the Buckeye State.

“Foundations are set, floors are poured, and the walls are up at each of our new Northeast Ohio stores, so every day we’re a little bit closer to opening our first three locations in Greater Cleveland,” Regional VP Tom Wilson said. “The opportunity to begin hiring for hourly positions and put together customer-focused teams is the next step in bringing our new neighbors a one-stop shopping solution. We look forward to hiring local team members who can be our future store leaders as we continue to grow in Northeast Ohio.”

The new supercenters will feature fresh produce, meat and dairy delivered seven days a week, as well as apparel departments, pet supplies, toys, electronics and a garden center. The Avon store also will feature a gas station, which will open approximately one month before the store.

In addition to traditional grocery and merchandise offerings, the stores will have a pharmacy that features a free prescription program, as well as access to clinical services and immunizations designed to promote family health.

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The retailer currently employs about 10,000 team members at 39 supercenters throughout the state of Ohio and a distribution center in Tipp City.