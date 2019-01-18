Scott Eckert Named President And CEO At Briannas

U.S.-based condiments brand Briannas, owned by Del Sol Foods in Brenham, Texas, has named Scott Eckert as its new president and CEO, effective immediately.

Eckert has more than 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, most recently serving as the VP of marketing at Community Coffee Company. Prior to that, he served in various leadership roles at ACH Food Companies and ConAgra Brands.

Eckert has extensive experience in the branded food and beverage industry, with a demonstrated track record of leadership in growing consumer packaged goods businesses.

“It is a great honor to join the Briannas team,” Eckert said. “It’s an impressive brand and I look forward to leading the company through its next growth phases. I’m convinced that Briannas has a very exciting future.”

Since 1983, Briannas salad dressings have served retailers, distributors and foodservice clients throughout the U.S. and the world. Thirteen of the 15 Briannas salad dressings are gluten free and none contain high fructose corn syrup or trans fats. Ten are certified kosher.