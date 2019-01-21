Butcher Succeeds Spiegel As Caribou Coffee’s CEO

Caribou Coffee has appointed John Butcher president and CEO, succeeding Sarah Spiegel. Butcher has served as president of Caribou Coffee since joining the company in June of 2017.

“Since John joined our company, we’ve witnessed an increased focus on Caribou’s people and culture, resulting in quarter after quarter performance gains and the highest guest satisfaction ratings we’ve ever seen at Caribou,” says Mike Tattersfield, chairman, coffee and bagel brands.

“I am humbled and honored to lead such an iconic Midwestern brand,” says Butcher. “Every day at Caribou we have the opportunity to help people start their morning with an amazing, locally roasted cup of coffee and a great interaction. It’s a moment that can make a person’s day, and I think that’s truly rewarding.”

Before coming to Caribou Coffee in 2017, Butcher spent 20 years at Minneapolis-based Target and held a variety of merchandising and marketing leadership roles including SVP of merchandising, beauty and Dermstore; SVP of merchandising category roles; and SVP of merchandising at Target Canada Co.

Butcher graduated from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

Caribou Coffee operates more than 300 company-owned coffeehouses nationwide. Its products also can be found in grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online.