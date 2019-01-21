RubyFrost Variety Of Apple Available At Select Markets

RubyFrost apples began launching in select retailers early last week. The apple is one of two managed varieties developed by Cornell University and marketed exclusively by Crunch Time Apple Growers (CTAG). CTAG is a group of 147 premier apple farmers across New York state dedicated to producing the highest quality, most flavorful and innovative apples on the market.

This variety of apple made a successful debut in 2014 and has been gaining traction quickly in the produce aisle. Sales have increased in the last three seasons with the apples selling out quickly in major retailers.

CTAG plans on investing significant dollars in 2019 to promote the apple to consumers through digital advertising, retail store events and promotions.

“Campaigns like Baker’s Little Helper really help us connect with our fans and push traffic directly to retail store doors,” said Rena Montedoro, VP of sales and marketing. Upcoming 2019 promotions for RubyFrost include a first quarter buy-one get-one promotion, a Ruby pendant in-store display contest and Baker’s Little Helper online contest.

Montedoro said this variety of apple is picked fresh during fall harvest and kept in cold storage for several months to allow the distinct flavor to develop.

“RubyFrost actually gets better in cold storage, making RubyFrost the perfect ‘winterfresh’ apple. Biting into a RubyFrost apple in February delivers all the juiciness, crunch and flavor fans would experience picking a RubyFrost right off an orchard tree on a crisp fall day,” Montedoro said.

CTAG describes the apple as highly versatile, and a fresh eating apple with a definitive crisp texture. Slow to brown and very high in Vitamin C, like its cousin SnapDragon, it is juicy with the right balance of sweet and tart, the company says, noting that it makes an outstanding baking apple, holding its shape and flavor. The apple can be used in both sweet and savory recipes.

Every Crunch Time apple is Non-GMO.