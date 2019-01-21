Southern Glazer’s Raises More Than $90K For Feeding America

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, a distributor of alcoholic beverages, raised a total of $90,800 for Feeding America through its recent national holiday philanthropy campaign, created to encourage employee volunteerism across the country during the holidays.

For every dollar donated, the Feeding America network of food banks can provide 10 meals to people facing hunger. With Southern Glazer’s donation, Feeding America will be able to provide nearly one million meals for Americans facing hunger.

The campaign, conducted and managed through Southern Glazer’s enterprisewide charitable platform, VolunCheers Online, supports the company’s “commitment to empowering local giving and volunteering with charities throughout local markets,” says Southern Glazer’s. VolunCheers Online is a portal that enables employees across the U.S. and Canada to connect with each other online and mobilize for volunteering and fundraising activities

During November and December, employee “VolunCheers” participated in 60 events throughout the country, volunteering a total of 3,632 hours. Employees engaged in a variety of activities, from conducting toy, clothing and food drives, to mailing letters and care packages to servicemen and women serving overseas and locally. For each employee volunteer hour recorded on VolunCheers Online, Southern Glazer’s made a $25 donation to Feeding America.

“Hunger is tough any time of year, but it’s particularly difficult during the holidays,” said Wayne Chaplin, CEO, Southern Glazer’s. “Our employee VolunCheers did what they do best—they surpassed all of our expectations with their generosity and came together to dedicate their time for a meaningful cause. As a result, we are able to make a difference for food insecure families across the country.”