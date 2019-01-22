BGC Opens Remodeled East Texas Stores, Now With Curbside Service

Tyler, Texas-based Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) recently hosted ribbon-cutting ceremonies following extensive remodels and upgrades at two Brookshire’s Food Store locations in Bullard and Lindale, Texas.

Located in east Texas, the stores now feature online ordering with curbside pickup, along with fresh sushi and expanded full-service meat and seafood counters. One of the locations received a drive-thru lane for its pharmacy, and the other now offers diesel at its fuel center. The stores have new signage, paint, décor, flooring and energy-efficient LED lighting.

“We are proud of the new look and feel at these stores, and we are very excited about the enhancements for our customers,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “While we are focused on growing our retail footprint, it’s important to us that we remain equally committed to investing in our existing fleet. Keeping our stores fresh, inviting and convenient for our customers speaks to the heart of who we are as a company and our passion for providing extraordinary service.”

The company originally launched online ordering and curbside delivery in 2017 in its Fresh by Brookshire’s banner, expanded to the Super 1 Foods banner in June 2018 and launched in the Brookshire’s banner in December. BGC plans to continue rolling out the service to additional Brookshire’s Food Store locations this year. New Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods websites and mobile apps were introduced in conjunction with curbside service.

“Our mission is to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers,” Brookshire said. “We are thrilled to expand customer conveniences through innovations and advancements in technology, and we will continue to explore new opportunities.”

BGC also offers same-day home delivery through Instacart at more than 100 stores and will expand to additional locations this year.

Brookshire Grocery Co. is a regional family grocery business that operates over 180 stores in three states—Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas—with three distribution centers.