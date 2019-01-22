Braxton Brewing And Graeter’s Relaunch Ice Cream-Inspired Stout

Covington, Kentucky-based Braxton Brewing Co., with some help from Graeter’s Ice Cream, is relaunching Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout, inspired by one of Graeter’s oldest traditional flavors, Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip. With Graeter’s exclusive black raspberry puree, Braxton Brewing Co. offers beer drinkers a dark brew with notes of roasted barley and a creamy texture.

To help celebrate the relaunch of the milk stout, Cincinnati, Ohio-based Graeter’s is creating a limited-edition Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip doughnut, available only at Braxton Brewing Co.’s taproom and select Graeter’s bakery locations.

During launch weekend, visitors to Braxton’s taproom in Bellvue, Kentucky, will be able to enjoy a series of celebrations:

Friday, Feb. 1: Specialty Graeter’s Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Doughnuts, highlighting Doughnut Friday and live music in the taproom from Tracy Walker;

Saturday: Live music in the taproom from Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle; and

Sunday: Build-your-own Sundae Bar, kicking off Graeter’s Family Sunday’s.

Consumers can visit Braxton Brewing Co.’s taprooms to try the Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout. Cans will be sold in Kroger stores throughout northern Kentucky as well as Columbus, Cleveland, Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio, for a limited time, beginning the week of Feb. 4.

Graeter’s produces craft ice cream and gelato using a small-batch, artisanal method of production dating back more than a century. The company remains family-owned and -operated and continues to handcraft ice cream 2.5 gallons at a time. Graeter’s has 40 retail stores and ships more than 300,000 pints annually for online mail order sales. Graeter’s also can be found in more than 6,000 grocery stores in 46 states.