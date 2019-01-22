Champs Chicken Named To Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500 List

Holts Summit, Missouri-based Champs Chicken, one of the three hot food brands by PFSbrands, was named to Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500 list, ranking No. 378. The annual ranking, now in its 40th year, is the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

“We are proud that Champs Chicken has been named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list again this year,” stated CEO Shawn Burcham. “It’s a testament to the continual work that our franchisees do to provide a great service to their customers, as well as remind us at PFSbrands that our hard work helping support our franchisees pays off.”

This year, more than 1,000 companies applied for the ranking. Those that rose to the top reveal the latest trends as well as the companies that continue to evolve. Companies are evaluated on five key factors: (1) costs and fees; (2) size and growth; (3) support; (4) brand strength; and (5) financial strength and stability.

After celebrating its 20th anniversary earlier last year, PFSbrands continues to gain momentum and recognition in the foodservice industry. It’s been recognized for four straight years as a Certified Great Place to Work, was recently named by the Great Game of Business as a recipient of the All-Star Champion Award, and was named one of INC. Magazine’s “Fastest Growing Privately-Held Companies in the USA” for nine consecutive years.

PFSbrands provides three hot food brands primarily to the c-store and supermarket industries—Champs Chicken, Cooper’s Express and BluTaco. These brands are all trademarks of Pro Food Systems Inc. (PFSbrands). The company distributes its branded products out of its 65,000-s.f. corporate headquarters and national distribution center.