iFresh Opens An Asian-American Supermarket On Long Island

iFresh Inc. has celebrated the opening of its first supermarket on Long Island, in Glen Cove.

The grand opening was held on Jan. 19, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and lion dance performances. Attending the celebration were Long Deng, iFresh chairman and CEO; Harvey Leibowitz, independent director and chair of the iFresh audit committee; E. Cox, chairman of the New York Republican Party; James Pi and Gang Xie, vice chairman and secretary general of U.S. Chinese Chamber of Commerce; ­Huanguang Su, chairman of Myanmar Chinese Association of New York Inc.; Victoria Sehneps, CEO of Queens Courier; and Diane Jing, president of TCM Group Inc.

“We are very excited to introduce Long Island’s first iFresh supermarket location to Nassau County’s vibrant community in the heart of the booming shopping and activity hub,” Deng said. “Inspired by the blistering success of Hema, a chain of supermarkets owned by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, the management team has decided to employ the ‘new retail’ innovative concept into our new store to offer customers the most convenience and in-store experience in addition to the excellent quality of products at low prices.

“We are still at the early stage of adapting the new retail-driven supermarket model into what we have created at iFresh, but we believe this will bring a great business opportunity that emerges from online-offline integration to increase the customer flow and attract new customers,” Deng added. “The management team expects this newly opened supermarket to achieve $13-15 million in revenue for the fiscal year 2019.”

Located at 192 Glen Cove Road, Carle Place, Long Island, the 22,859-s.f. supermarket held a preopening on Jan. 12 to welcome Long Island residents. Located near the Roosevelt Field Mall, the supermarket is part of the community hub housing 20 Asian restaurants. IFresh is a New York-based Asian-American grocer with both brick-and-mortar and online stores for customer convenience.

The new Long Island store offers a selection of specialty Asian foods, snacks, beverages and household items, featuring many locally sourced and seasonal products. These include fresh vegetables and sustainably caught and responsibly farmed seafood from the company’s own farm, as well as freshly prepared grab-and-go items. In collaboration with Rainbow Tang Inc., a New York-based food management company, iFresh will offer meals made from produce found in-store.

iFresh Inc., headquartered in Long Island City, New York, operates nine supermarkets along the Eastern seaboard, with additional stores in Glen Cove, Miami and Connecticut opening soon and two in-house wholesale businesses located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population. iFresh’s goal is to provide Asian Americans with fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets.