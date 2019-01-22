Women In Retail Leadership Summit Returns To Miami For Sixth Year

The Women in Retail Leadership Circle (WIRLC) has scheduled its sixth annual Women in Retail Leadership Summit for April 29-May 1 at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida. The summit will host more than 350 women retail executives for two and a half days, with content focused on business strategy and executive professional development.

The summit was co-founded by Jennifer DiPasquale, president and chief revenue officer, Total Retail (a sister brand of WIRLC), and Melissa Campanelli, editor-in-chief of Total Retail, a media brand that encompasses a variety of editorial products designed to meet the needs of retail professionals. DiPasquale and Campanelli identified the need for the then-dwindling number of C-suite women in retail to connect, network and foster peer empowerment within the industry.

The summit is designed to enable women in leadership positions at retail companies to network, learn from each other and improve business processes. Focusing on the unique needs of executive women in retail, attendees experience a balanced mix of content, including presentations from industry peers, as well as networking opportunities.

“The Women in Retail Leadership Summit is a perfect blend of retail strategy and executive professional development for leading retailers and brands,” DiPasquale said. “Our goal is to build a powerful community of women executives who can network and connect over three days at the summit, as well as year-round with the Women in Retail Leadership Circle association. “

This year’s speakers include Corie Barry, CFO Best Buy; Claudia Cividino, CEO-Americas, Bally; Lisa Collier, president and CEO, NYDJ; Vanessa LeFebvre, president, Lord & Taylor; Rosie O’Neill, co-founder and co-CEO, Sugarfina; and Amy Errett, founder and CEO, Madison Reed.

“The 2019 Women in Retail Leadership Summit will be better than ever,” Campanelli said. “We’ve brought together an extraordinary group of inspirational speakers who will be discussing everything from leadership best practices to the latest retail tech trends and more.”

Philadelphia-based WIRLC is a members-only association for enterprise-level women in the retail industry.

For more information about the 2019 Women in Retail Leadership Summit or to obtain a conference pass, click here.