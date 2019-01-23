Chips Ahoy! Hot Chocolate now is available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores. The recipe for the rich hot chocolate was created to taste like home-baked cookies fresh out of the oven.

For a limited time, a small cup of Chips Ahoy! Hot Chocolate, or any other hot beverage, is $1 at participating stores.

Americans love cookies, consuming more than 7 billion—approximately 1,000 per person—each year. And they especially love chocolate chip cookies. More than half list it as their favorite.

“Almost everyone loves hot chocolate and hot chocolate chip cookies, and we wanted to bring the two together into one rich, delicious drink,” said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven director of proprietary beverages. “Our flavored hot chocolates are especially popular in the winter months with customers of all ages.”

This is the third time Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven has carried an exclusive hot chocolate flavored with a favorite Nabisco cookie.

Nabisco‘s Chips Ahoy! brand cookies are the second most popular packaged cookies in the U.S., behind Oreo cookies.

In 2015, 7-Eleven stores introduced the first-ever original Oreo hot chocolate and had an exclusive on the product for six months. It was the best-ordered limited-time offer of the year. After customers requested a mint-flavored drink, the retailer created a mint Oreo hot chocolate in 2017.

The 7-Eleven hot beverage bars offer lots of choices— flavored and exotic coffees, hot tea and hot chocolate. For no extra charge, customers can create use sweeteners, plain and flavored creamers, flavored syrups and toppings. Hot chocolate and cappuccino drinks make up about a third of hot beverage sales.

7-Eleven continues to seek out responsibly sourced coffees—100 percent of its Colombian beans are sourced from coffee-growers whose farms meet strict standards designed to protect the environment, conserve wildlife and protect local communities. Its exclusive blend coffee contains 30 percent of coffee beans that meet the same standard. All coffee varieties, flavors and blends are exclusive, with roasting levels and specifications developed exclusively for the retailer.