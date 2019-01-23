Mission Foods Chooses MobileFrame For Direct Store Delivery Technology

Mission Foods, one of the largest food manufacturers in the world, has chosen the Los Gatos, California-based MobileFrame platform to develop the apps used as part of its direct store delivery process.

With more than 4,500 drivers who visit at least 30,000 retail stores every day in the United States, Mexico and Central America, Mission Foods sought to implement next-generation mobile application technology and streamline its direct store delivery operations. Mission’s leadership team wanted to replace its aging Windows Mobile devices with modern devices and improve its mobile apps with enhancements that were long overdue.

The team at Mission Foods selected MobileFrame primarily for its no-code development approach and cross-platform support of Android, iOS, Windows and the web. The ability to write one app for all devices using a single, integrated platform was a key factor in selecting MobileFrame as Mission’s mobility standard.

“We needed a robust mobile platform capable of managing a sophisticated workflow that is inherent to direct store delivery mobile applications,” said Rene Diaz, Mission Foods CIO. “Our retailers are changing the way they want us to service their stores and how they want to engage with us. We needed to adopt a software solution that allowed us to deploy apps to any OS on any device at a moment’s notice. MobileFrame provided us a very efficient means of taking control of our apps in-house.”

Mission Foods was able to realize immediate and tangible ROI from its MobileFrame deployment including:

Efficiency gains and process optimizations;

Extending the life of existing capital assets;

Reducing lifetime development costs; and

Cost savings and hard-dollar cost avoidance.

“Our code-free platform provides a scalable growth path for Mission Foods and their vision for efficient direct store delivery,” said Lonny Oswalt, CEO, MobileFrame. “We share their enthusiasm for cutting-edge technology and look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

The IT team at Mission Foods now builds pixel-perfect apps designed specifically for the way they do business, with the option to choose the right device for the job for each division. They’re using MobileFrame’s platform to eliminate manual processes across the entire company and deploying apps for warehouse management, plant work orders and quality assurance, just to name a few.

MobileFrame is the only code-free mobile application development platform that enables customers to deploy and manage sophisticated native, web or hybrid applications across iOS, Android and Windows based operating systems.