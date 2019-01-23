Throughout 2018 Reasor’s held many fundraising drives for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, raising more than $316,000.

“We know that 17 percent of our statewide population is considered food insecure. One in 4 children are at risk of going to bed hungry and 1 in ten of our senior citizens struggle with hunger,” says Reasor’s. “That’s why we want to help. From Recycle Hope, to Food 2 Families, Stamp Out Hunger and our Perishable Pick Up Program that donates all unsalable, distressed, or close to dated food directly to the food bank, we want to make a difference in our community…We believe that it is our duty to help our community and our environment. We want to reduce waste and increase sustainability.”

In 2018, Reasor’s donated more than $69,000 in food product to the Eastern Oklahoma Community Foodbank. Every week the Food Bank receives items from Reasor’s stores that otherwise might go to waste.

The retailer’s Food 2 Families promotion benefiting raised a total of $153,326; its Stamp Out Hunger raised a total of $61,230; and its Recycle Hope program, which gives Reasor’s customers that bring reusable bags the option of donating a .06 credit per bag to the foodbank or taking .06 off of their grocery bill, raised a total of $33,071.40.

The mission of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is to feed the hungry of eastern Oklahoma through a network of partner agencies and to engage its communities in ending hunger. The food bank and its partners distribute more than 450,000 meals each week across its 24 county service area.