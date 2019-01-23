Mike Stacy, current VP of global sales at Vista, California-based Dr. Bronner’s, a family owned maker to the top-selling natural brand of soap in North America, is resigning to become chief sales officer at Indigo Wild, a plant-based company and creator of Zum Products. His last day at Dr. Bronner’s was to be Feb. 1.

Dr. Bronner’s executive team has assembled a transition team headed by CEO David Bronner and President Michael Bronner to lead the sales department while the company evaluates internal and external candidates to best lead the department going forward.

“Mike has been the architect of our sales operation for the last 12 years. Professionally, we will miss him dearly. As his good friend, I am excited for him to embark on this new journey. Mike is leaving on great terms with everyone here. This opportunity will allow him to do what he loves for a smaller mission-driven brand that shares similar values: build and scale a sales operation. The move will also allow him to move back to his home turf of the Midwest, which is important to him,” said Michael Bronner.

Dr. Bronner’s senior sales managers, Gina Coccari and Marc DeRosawill, play key roles in this transition, continuing to lead natural and mass market sales, respectively. Promoted earlier last year, the two already have assumed control of most sales functions and have been keystones to Dr. Bronner’s growth and new account acquisition and management.

“It’s an understatement to say that Mike has done right by us: We have grown from under $20 million in annual revenue to over $120 million under his tenure. Mike is our dear friend and a true force of nature. He has mentored an incredible team of people and built an amazing well-oiled sales machine that will continue to rock and take us to the next level. While we are sad to see him go, we will continue to effectively sell and distribute our products to people everywhere,” says David Bronner.

Stacy joined Dr. Bronner’s in 2006 as national sales manager and sole employee of the sales department. He was tasked with building and managing national sales operations for the brand. Since 2006, Stacy has grown the sales department to a team of 36 people that serve the United States market, while also playing a key role in international markets such as Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Dr. Bronner’s is a family business committed to honoring the vision of founder Emanuel Bronner by making socially and environmentally responsible products of the highest quality, and by dedicating profits to help make a better world. Dr. Bronner’s commitment to social justice, environmental sustainability and progressive business practices is part of the company’s mission to put into practice the principles that inform the philosophy printed on the company’s iconic soap labels written by founder Emanuel Bronner.

Stacy will fill the new Indigo Wild position driving sales, while working closely with company founder Emily Voth on long-term vision and sales direction.

“Talk about a dream come true,” said Voth. “Mike Stacy is a mojo master in the world of natural products, and someone I have admired as a leader and personal friend for many years. His guidance and good vibes will continue to elevate our brand exposure and get Zum in as many hands as possible across the country and beyond. We have the bubbly ready to raise a glass and toast a new chapter when he officially walks through the Zum Factory doors on Feb. 1.”

In addition to his tenure at Dr. Bronner’s, Stacy also served as a natural foods broker for Presence Marketing, and began his career as a store director at Wild Oats Markets.

“Though it was a difficult decision to part ways with the incredible team at Dr. Bronner’s after over a decade, I am thrilled to be joining the tribe at Zum,” Stacy said. “This is an unmatched opportunity, not only to help build a mission-aligned and cause-centered brand in the natural space, but also to work alongside the indomitable Emily, who I have had the pleasure of knowing for many years.”

Indigo Wild, best known for its irreverent brand, Zum Bar Goat’s Milk Soap, and other strong aromatherapy blended products for the body and home, is all handmade at the Zum Factory in the crossroads of Kansas City. Zum’s pure and simple ingredients, nourishing, cruelty-free formulations and unconventional voice have helped establish the brand as a pioneer in the health and wellness products industry, both in its thought leadership and highest quality. Zum products can be found in stores throughout the United States, at the Zum Factory, as well as online.