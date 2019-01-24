Giant Food Debuts First-Ever Podcast, ‘Nutrition Made Easy!’

Giant Food has launched its first-ever podcast, “Nutrition Made Easy!” The series of discussions, led by the chain’s registered dietitians and nutritionists, answers customers most frequently asked questions and serves as a tool for healthcare providers to educate patients.

The bi-weekly podcast translates shoppers’ wellness questions into actionable steps that can be taken to lead healthier lifestyles, Giant says. Through two series—clinical and consumer—listeners are offered insight into today’s food news and trends, contextualized by Giant’s in-store nutritionists.

The clinical series is designed to assist customers in managing a health diagnosis. Providing scientific and evidence-based solutions, the series helps translate patients’ questions into actionable steps for meeting their goals through everyday choices. The series will be shared with Giant’s local health partners as a resource for their patients.

In the consumer series episodes, listeners are offered advice for choosing what to put in their shopping carts and on their dinner plates through a variety of food topics. Sample topics will include seasonal produce and how to put healthy spins on classic favorites.

“Giant Food proudly supports our customers in navigating their wellness journey by offering in-store nutritionists, The Guiding Stars Program and now our first podcast, Nutrition Made Easy!,” said Gordon Reid, president of Giant, whose stores operate in the greater Washington, D.C., area. “We’re excited to have an accessible space where shoppers can get their biggest questions about their health and favorite products answered by our in-store industry experts.”

Shoppers looking for a guide to improving their everyday habits are invited to listen in to Nutrition Made Easy! or visit an in-store nutritionist for a one-on-one consultation, class or store tour.

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Maryland, and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and D.C. It employs approximately 20,000 associates.