The Kroger Co. and JTG Daugherty Racing are debuting a new NASCAR sponsorship strategy that “focuses on shopper themes and will help participating brands communicate more effectively with consumers.” The goal of the new strategy is to significantly increase sales for sponsor brands and for Kroger.



The No. 47 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series entry, driven this year by Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Ryan Preece, will highlight and promote Kroger’s new shopping and delivery options, which allow shoppers to order groceries online for curbside pickup, for delivery from a nearby Kroger store to homes, or for ship-to-home, accessible from anywhere in the country.



“I can’t think of a better team to start my Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career with,” Preece said. “Kroger’s new services make it easy to access Kroger groceries anywhere we travel and is available to race fans across the country. I’m excited to get the season started with JTG Daugherty Racing, and I am proud to showcase the Kroger Pickup, Delivery and Ship services on our No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this season.”

Seven themes of sponsorship

The No. 37 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series entry returns with Chris Buescher at the wheel. In previous seasons, the team had numerous brands that rotated on the hood from race to race, making it difficult for any particular brand to consistently communicate with the race fans. In 2019, the team will highlight shopper themes throughout the season that allow groups of brands to communicate with fans when they are most likely to be focused on specific buying occasions. The approach will feature seven themes that will be showcased on the hood for consecutive weeks at a time:

Flavor Fill Up: The month of March focuses on when sporting events such as the NCAA Basketball tournament encourages a snacking occasion, and when Kroger is highlighting National Frozen Foods Month. Corporate partners include Unilever, Kraft-Heinz, Conagra, General Mills and Kellogg’s.

Speedup Your Cleanup: The month of April will highlight the spring-cleaning season where shoppers are focused on buying from corporate partners such as such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Personal Pit Stop: Personal healthcare brands take center stage on the hood in May with corporate partners Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

Thrill of the Grill: June and July highlights everyone’s love for summer grilling with relevant brands from Clorox, Unilever, Kraft-Heinz, General Mills, Bush’s Beans and Southeastern Mills.

Fast Start: This theme will occur during back-to-school timing when families are stocking up on partner product for their change of schedule and the new school year.

Fast Lane to Flavor: This theme focuses on healthy meal solutions for families on the go with brands from General Mills, Bush’s Beans, Clorox and Conagra.

Simmer Like a Winner: As the weather turns cooler, fans will be encouraged to shop for their crock pot recipes with brands from Bush’s Beans, Kraft, Conagra and General Mills.

“I’m really excited to showcase our brands in a really unique marketing approach this season on the No. 37 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1,” Buescher said. “JTG Daugherty Racing has always had a one-of-a-kind sponsorship strategy, and this just amplifies it as we head into a new year with our brands. I’m looking forward to winning races and selling cases in 2019.”

Promotions will be supported with tech

To bring the entire program to life and to simplify the communication between NASCAR fans and Kroger.com, the team is introducing mobile technology. All JTG Daugherty Racing advertising during each month throughout the season will encourage shoppers to text a key word that directs the fans to tips, sweepstakes and Kroger savings for the brands highlighted by the shopper themes.



“We are fortunate to work every day with innovators in the retail industry,” said Tad Geschickter, JTG Daugherty Racing team owner. “I’m excited about the new marketing plan we have developed together. I know that this new approach will deliver great engagement with our NASCAR fans and will create positive sales results for Kroger and our brand partners. I can’t wait to see the whole thing come to life on the racetrack. It’s time to win races and sell cases in 2019.”



JTG Daugherty Racing will hit the track at Daytona International Speedway in Florida for the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 17.