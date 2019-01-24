Lightlife Celebrates 40 Years With New Line Of Plant-Based Meats

Lightlife Foods, a refrigerated alternative protein brand, is introducing a new plant-based burger that it says delivers the “sensory experience” of a beef burger. The Lightlife Burger is part of a new pea protein-based product line free of GMOs, gluten, soy and artificial flavors that is spearheading a full brand redesign to mark Lightlife’s 40th anniversary.

Including the Lightlife Burger, Lightlife Ground, Lightlife Bratwurst Sausage and Lightlife Italian Sausage, the new line offers the taste, texture, aroma and appearance of traditional meat, the brand says.

“Driven by our best-in-class R&D team, we’ve been able to develop these amazing new products in record time. This core line will attract new consumers to the brand and delight those who have been on the plant-based journey with Lightlife over the last 40 years,” says Michael Lenahan, Lightlife’s VP of marketing. “The new branding is more vibrant and contemporary while staying true to our rich heritage in natural foods, reflecting the category’s growing consumer base. Combined with our core line innovation, the biggest campaign in the brand’s history, and a rich pipeline of new products across our broad portfolio, we are excited to continue to lead this dynamic category in the U.S. and Canada into the future.”

The official launch of the burger will be the first time Lightlife unveils its new look. The redesign will roll out across Lightlife’s full product portfolio throughout the summer with more new items to follow.

The Lightlife Burger has 20 grams of pea protein with 0 grams of cholesterol and 2.5 grams of saturated fat in a quarter-pound patty, compared to 80 grams of cholesterol and 9.3 grams of saturated fat in a quarter-pound patty made from traditional beef. The burger is made from familiar ingredients, including pea protein, virgin coconut oil and beet powder.

“With 40 years of leadership in plant-based food innovation, we understand taste is a priority for all consumers,” says Dan Curtin, president of Lightlife Foods. “We didn’t join the plant-based category overnight—we’ve long been pioneering the industry. Our new burger is delicious thanks to decades of culinary know-how, and we know we’ll be serving up an entirely better experience for consumers who want a break from traditional meat or whose palates are craving a new adventure. It’s not science—it’s just good food.”

The Lightlife Burger starts shipping to foodservice outlets this month and will hit grocery store shelves starting in late March, with more products quickly following.