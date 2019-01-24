Ravitz Family Markets Celebrates Kayco-Kedem Partnership

Ravitz Family Markets, with headquarters in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is celebrating its 30-year partnership with Kayco-Kedem, a family-owned food manufacturer.

In a recent interview, Harold Weiss, long-time executive with Kayco, recounted his long association with ShopRite and the member-owner families that belong to Wakefern and operate ShopRite stores.

“Around 30 years ago, products imported from Israel were scarce, but on the verge of wide importation to the US. Steve Ravitz of Ravitz Family Markets recognized the demand for such products and was at the forefront of that push to get those products in store,” said Weiss.

Brett Ravitz, Steve’s son and part of the next generation of the family’s ShopRite operators, has not missed a beat in terms of bringing ShopRite consumers a wide variety of kosher products, including products imported from Israel.

“The ShopRite Passover program is second to none, and our ShopRite in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, has everything for Passover and a great kosher selection all year long. We are always looking to expand our selection of kosher foods and groceries to meet the needs of our customers. Yehuda, Elite and Lipton Kosher (from Unilever) are among well-known brands that Kayco brings us from Israel as well as thousands of other popular and innovative products. We have a great selection, great prices and a great partnership with Kayco, and it’s really rewarding to work so closely with another family-owned business,” said Brett Ravitz.

Weiss agreed. He recalled starting out in the grocery business with another ShopRite operator and family-owned business stating, “I pushed carriages (shopping carts) in the 1970’s for Inserra Supermarkets Inc., which today operates 23 ShopRite stores in New Jersey and New York. I remember Larry Inserra Sr. vividly. He was great to work for, and today, his children and grandchildren operate the Inserra family ShopRite stores. We are thankful for the support we receive from ShopRite owner operators such as the Saker, Glass, McMenamin and Sumas families and many more, and we look forward to another wonderful Passover season with family and friends.”

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern has grown into a large retailer-owned cooperative in the U.S.

Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises 50 members who independently own and operate 354 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Virginia. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs more than 70,000 people.

Ravitz Family Markets is a family-owned business that operates five ShopRites. It is a member of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative.

Kayco-Kedem is a family owned, kosher food supplier and manufacturer with distribution in more than 30 countries.