IGA To Unveil New Events, Awards At 2019 Global Rally In San Diego

The annual IGA Global Rally brings together existing and prospective IGA Alliance members from around the world.

Attendees get updates on Alliance programs, hear about future goals and celebrate members’ accomplishments.

And the setting is pretty good, too, for the Feb. 22-24 event.

“San Diego is one of the coolest towns in all of the U.S., and who doesn’t want to be on the beach in February when the majority of the rest of the country is freezing?” IGA CEO John Ross says. “But that’s only part of the story. The real draw is coming together to explore actionable solutions to the issues we’re facing. You’re going to hear from your IGA team, from industry experts, but most importantly, from your peers. Our goal is to make sure everyone attending the Rally leaves with at least one proven idea that can be implemented immediately to increase sales.”

Networking and retailing solutions are the top two benefits of attending, according to IGA.

In terms of networking, “From breakfasts to dinners and business sessions to breaks, the IGA Global Rally functions offer the year’s best chance to catch up with your IGA peers from across the U.S. and around the globe,” the group says.

Regarding retailing solutions, the 2018 Global Rally teed up a host of new programs that launched in 2018, the company says.

“This year’s event is your opportunity to not only hear how those programs are working, but to see the next wave of programs and resources on the horizon,” IGA says.

At the Rally, attendees can:

• Learn how emerging shopper trends are reshaping the retail value proposition and putting independent operators in a better position to win.

• Get updates on the progress of 2018 core initiatives, including the success stories behind IGA’s National Digital Ad, new communication vehicles and more.

• Hear best practices for driving traffic and increasing sales directly from the IGA retailers who have seen them work.

New programs coming down the pipeline for 2019—including a new IGA Exclusive Brand look, a “Local Equals Fresh” branding kit, and the introduction of IGA’s turnkey Digital Marketing Platform—also will be revealed.

In addition, Red Oval products and services will be on display at the first-ever Red Oval Partner Showcase. Discounts and special offers will be available.

Celebrating operators’ successes also is a key part of the Global Rally each year.

“We have so many dedicated, creative, and talented IGA members, we felt like it was time to start recognizing and learning from those accomplishments,” Ross says.

IGA says it will recognize members in “all sorts of new ways” during the course of the Rally.

In addition to the Retailer, Wholesaler and Red Oval Partners of the Year being celebrated at the Awards of Excellence Ceremony at the San Diego Air & Space Museum, IGA also will recognize members with innovation, best practices, and “above and beyond” awards.

Visit iga.com/rally to register to attend the IGA Global Rally. Unregistered IGA retailers and wholesalers who register before Wednesday, Jan. 30, at midnight can get 30 percent off registration using the code IGA30. Retailers who want to learn more about IGA should contact Doug Walter (dwalter@igainc.com) for more information and a special invitation to the IGA Rally.