Retail Solutions And Crossmark Launch Solution To Out-Of-Stocks

Retail Solutions Inc. (RSI), a global technology provider for CPG manufacturers and retailers, and Crossmark, a sales and marketing services company, have launched OSA360, an end-to-end solution that they say enables CPG manufacturers and retailers to solve their out-of-stocks (OOS) problem. OSA360 combines the two companies’ retail industry experience, global footprint and technology expertise to create a “closed loop” offering. The new product is designed to help CPGs and retailers maximize their on-shelf availability (OSA) and recapture the millions that are lost each year to OOS and inefficient in-store execution.

Retail industry benchmarks consistently cite OOS rates of 8-10 percent for non-promoted products, and 10-15 percent for promoted items. As a result, OOS problems cause an estimated $130 billion in annual lost sales in the U.S. retail industry alone. Retailers and suppliers have long attempted to address the OOS issue through a variety of measures involving people, processes and technology, but these efforts have fallen short because of a lack of end-to-end integration, say RSI and Crossmark.

By combining RSI’s on-shelf alerting technology with Crossmark’s in-store services and execution support, OSA360 closes the “technology/execution” loop to give retailers and CPGs faster and more effective action on OOS alerts.

“This creates satisfied, loyal shoppers, leading to substantial increases in recaptured sales and higher profits,” say the companies.

RSI and Crossmark are in discussions with several major retailers about implementing OSA360 with their CPG suppliers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Crossmark to truly change the game for the retail industry by helping CPG manufacturers and retailers to not just address the massive OOS problem, but finally solve it,” said Bert Clement, RSI CEO. “RSI is a global leader in building the technology that helps to fix the OOS problem, but even our sophisticated alerting solutions are not as effective as they can and should be if the alerts are not acted upon. The breakthrough OSA360 product that we are launching with Crossmark solves that problem once and for all by ‘closing the loop’ between the alerting technology and the in-store services needed to correct the OOS issues.”

“OSA360 will deliver a clear and superior ROI for retailers and CPG suppliers by seamlessly resolving alerts in a very timely fashion through a single source solution,” said Steve Schuckenbrock, Crossmark CEO. “We’re excited to be partnering with RSI to bring OSA360 to market and enable the retail industry to recapture millions in lost sales and win the battle for consumer loyalty.”

Based on industry research, RSI and Crossmark estimate that sales can increase by at least 1 percent for every 3 percent improvement in OOS performance, which has the potential of doubling growth for many retail industry segments.