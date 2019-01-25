Association News Executive News West

WAFC Elects Safeway, Food 4 Less Execs To Its Board

January 25, 2019
1 Min Read
The Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC) has elected Kevin Lovell, SVP of operations for Safeway Northern California, and Mike Servold, VP of merchandising for Food 4 Less/Foods Co., to its board of directors during its annual January meeting in La Quinta, California. 

“We are so excited to welcome two of the most talented grocery executives in our industry to the WAFC board of directors. Kevin and Mike have demonstrated great servant leadership and a passion for education throughout their career,” said Dennis McIntyre, WAFC president and chairman and Stater Bros. Markets EVP of marketing. “We look forward to their contributions and ideas as we strategically take our education initiatives to the next level.” 

Established in 1921, WAFC is focused on providing educational opportunities for food industry associates. The Food Industry Management Program at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business has been available to qualified industry participants for 60 years. In 2000, WAFC expanded its scope by working with community colleges throughout the western U.S. to establish the “Retail Management Certificate Program.” Its curriculum is available at 160 college and satellite locations and online nationally.

