Retail Grocers Association Of Greater Kansas City Honors NGA’s Ferrara

Each year at their annual holiday event, current and past board members of the Retail Grocers Association of Greater Kansas City (RGA) and Kansas City Food Dealers Association (KFDA) honor someone who has provided service to RGA’s members.

This year, RGA President and CEO Jon McCormick presented National Grocers Association (NGA) EVP Greg Ferrara the RGA/KFDA Partnership in Government Affairs Award.

Ferrara is responsible for overseeing NGA’s advocacy and lobbying efforts, public relations, industry relations and retail and wholesale membership. He is NGA’s chief lobbyist, responsible for representing the association and its members before members of congress, federal agencies and the executive branch on a wide variety of issues while also overseeing the NGA’s political and grassroots affairs, including the NGA Grocers PAC.

Ferrara also is responsible for working closely with and maintaining a relationship between NGA and its state trade association partners, including RGA and KFDA.

“Greg is a unique person representing us in Washington, D.C. He represents and lobbies for us as a former retailer who is ‘grassroots,’ having grown up in his family’s supermarket business in New Orleans. I am proud to be associated with Greg and NGA.” McCormick said. “We couldn’t help you, the members, near as well as we do without Greg and the wonderful team he assembled at NGA.”

McCormick also said the partnership between RGA/KFDA and other state associations is “tremendous.”