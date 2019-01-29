Allen Lund Co., based in La Cañada Flintridge, California, had a very humbling 2018 in its third successful year of an array of acts of kindness from its nationwide offices. Continuing the success from ALC’s 40th year in business in 2016, ALC once again completed over 70 acts of kindness and $250,000 in charitable giving.

“My parents taught me that it’s great to be able to give money, but even better to get involved. If you have something you can share or help an organization, then give your time and energy” said President Eddie Lund. “In my dad’s last address to company management he wanted to make sure the acts of kindness continue. He felt it should be a cornerstone of the company, and that Allen Lund Company is known for giving back to their communities.”

Every ALC office is encouraged to take time to complete an act of kindness of their choice. The variety of activities included raising funds, donating time and services, donating food/care packets, race challenges and honoring veterans.

Offices across the country participated in projects including: Soles4Souls, Circle V Ranch Camp, Children’s Miracle Network, Toys for Tots, Military Heroes, Central Florida Police K9 Competition, Navidad en el Barrio, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Mission Haiti and The Michael Hoefflin Foundation.

Some regional organizations comprised of: Therapeutic Riding Institute (Cincinnati), Homeward Bound (Phoenix), Isabella Santos Foundation (Charlotte), United Way Day of Caring (Rochester), Adopt a Highway (Madison), Eleanor’s Elves (Portland) and Kid’s Food Basket (Grand Rapids).

ALC has a long affiliation with giving back and supporting local communities which is a testament to the success of the company. These acts are a just a small part in showing people in these communities how grateful the company is for their support while promoting a good cause.

ALC is a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and more than 500 employees working with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange for dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce) and flatbed freight. Additionally, ALC has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, as well as an international division.