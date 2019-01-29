The Boston Beer Co. is mourning the passing of one of its longest-serving board members, Mr. Gregg A. Tanner, who died at the age of 62 on Jan. 24.



“Gregg brought with him an unparalleled knowledge of supply chain and operations, an entrepreneurial spirit, a deep humility, genuinely caring nature and wonderful sense of humor,” said Jim Koch, founder and chairman of the company. “Having Gregg’s vast experience and visionary thinking supporting and guiding us for more than 11 years really allowed us to accelerate our in-house brewing and innovation. He was key to helping us stay agile when we were growing at breakneck speed. We will greatly miss him.”

Boston Beer plans to make a donation in Mr. Tanner’s memory to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Arizona.

In 1984, Jim Koch discovered his great-great grandfather’s recipe for Louis Koch Lager in his father’s attic. Koch started The Boston Beer Co. with his co-founder and first employee, Rhonda Kallman. The Boston Beer Co., based in Boston, Massachusetts, brews more than 60 styles of Samuel Adams beer pursuing the development of new styles. The Samuel Adams portfolio of beers includes the flagship Boston Lager, seasonal brews, Brewmaster styles and the Barrel Room Collection.

