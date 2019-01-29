C.A. Fortune, a consumer products sales and marketing agency headquartered in Chicago, has entered a strategic partnership with Survey.com, an in-store, retail intelligence, selling and merchandising service firm.

“We’re excited to announce the formal partnership with Survey.com, further deepening our overall retail service capabilities. Over the past couple of years we’ve done extensive work with their organization and as a result, experienced not only tremendous growth for our brands, but the same type of client service we strive for here at C.A. Fortune,” said Tyler Lowell, managing partner of C.A. Fortune. “This partnership will undoubtedly propel C.A. Fortune’s vision of being the nation’s leading consumer products sales and marketing agency forward and open up a whole new level of service to our clients.”

Survey.com is a national organization that ensures merchandising and retail strategies are executed properly across all trade channels: grocery (conventional and natural), mass, drug, convenience, alternative and beyond. The firm has strategic coverage in all 50 states, partnering with consumer product brands across both food and non-food categories.

“This partnership allows Survey.com to open up its in-store services to C.A. Fortune’s leading CPG client base,” said Jason Baldachino, chief financial officer of Survey.com. “A big factor that cemented this partnership is C.A. Fortune’s privately held culture and unmatched level of client service, which fits very well with our own corporate values.”

C.A. Fortune’s strategic partnership with Survey.com enforces its commitment to provide full-service coverage to clients across all trade channels and product categories. With offices across the U.S., the company offers its clients a holistic solution from brand incubation and sales management to marketing and branding, retail services and beyond.