Giant Food Promotes Healthy Eating With Celebrity Campaign

Giant Food Stores is participating in a national celebrity campaign featuring local sports icons promoting fruits and vegetables.

The FNV campaign, which stands for “fruits and veggies,” developed by Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), was created to use the power of marketing and celebrity endorsements to change the way children and young adults think about fruits and vegetables. The goal of the campaign is to inspire healthier eating as part of a broader effort to reduce obesity and the chronic conditions associated with it like diabetes and heart disease.

Since the launch, FNV has recruited more than 85 celebrities and athletes, including actors Kristen Bell, Jessica Alba and Regina Hall, a native of Washington, D.C., as well as Golden State Warriors Point Guard Stephen Curry, Washington Wizards’ Guard Bradley Beal, Washington Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne and Washington Capitals’ T.J. Oshie.

“I have a feeling that Bradley Beal has more influence than I do on even my son when it comes to eating broccoli,” said Nancy E. Roman, PHA president and CEO. “The power of sports and celebrity will outrank even grandma when it comes to shaping the food culture we need to ensure the next generation of children and young adults live healthier lives.”

The FNV campaign will be implemented in more than 164 stores across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. As part of the partnership with PHA, Giant also collaborated with Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) to include locally relevant athletes.

“Giant is proud to launch FNV, through our partnerships with PHA and MSE, to help encourage children to lead healthy lifestyles built on balanced eating,” said Gordon Reid, president of Giant Food. “We have a longstanding history of leading and supporting programs and initiatives that promote healthy choices, including Guiding Stars, so the FNV campaign is a natural continuation.”

“We are proud to partner with Giant Foods and PHA on this important topic, and we are fortunate to have three terrific role models in Elena, Bradley and T.J. to help spread this message in the DMV,” said Hunter Lochmann, MSE CMO.

Nine in 10 children do not eat enough fruits and veggies, and less than 1 percent of the $2 billion spent on advertising food and beverage products to youth each year is spent on healthier options. Launched nationally in 2015, FNV has garnered millions of media impressions, and 7 out of 10 people reported eating more fruits and vegetables after seeing the campaign.

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Maryland, and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and D.C.

The Partnership for a Healthier America is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that is devoted to working with the private sector to ensure the health of our nation’s youth by solving the childhood obesity crisis.