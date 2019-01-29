Inserra Supermarkets Celebrates Opening Of ShopRite Of Wyckoff

Inserra Supermarkets Inc., based in Mahwah, New Jersey, hosted a ribbon-cutting at its newest store, the ShopRite of Wyckoff, New Jersey, on Jan. 13. The new supermarket is located at 430 Greenwood Avenue and will be run by the Inserra family.

ShopRite of Wyckoff features a wide selection of groceries including both store and national brands, fresh produce and a variety of locally sourced, organic and gluten-free foods. The store features a bakery, ShopRite Kitchen, Asian-Inspired Ramen and Poke Bowl Service Bar, and Patsy’s Butcher with a USDA Prime Dry Aged Beef Cabinet and service counter. A health and wellness department is staffed by a registered dietitian who provides free nutrition and wellness counseling to customers, associates and the community.

“We are very excited to kick off the new year with the grand opening of this cutting-edge new store, and we are glad to share the moment with our ShopRite family, Wyckoff neighbors and our very first customer, five-year-old Cameron Caprio. Cameron is one of ShopRite’s biggest fans and a Wyckoff resident who, along with his mother, Sarah, has watched construction progress each day at the store. We thank the Wyckoff community and our customers for their ongoing support,” said Lawrence Inserra Jr., chairman and CEO.

“I want to congratulate Larry Inserra, Ron Onorato and the Inserra Supermarkets team on opening their beautiful new store in Wyckoff. I was honored to stand here last April when they first broke ground. This new, state-of-the-art facility will bring 200 new jobs to North Jersey, as well as healthy, affordable options for our families, including my own,” said Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5). “I appreciate the Inserra family’s investment, both in their supermarkets and in our community, through their extensive charity work. They are a Jersey institution.”

Gottheimer joined the Inserra family and five-year-old Caprio as they cut the ribbon, officially opening the store to the community. Other local dignitaries in attendance included Assemblyman Peter DePhillips, Freeholder Thomas Sullivan and Mayor Tom Madigan of Wyckoff.

Ron Onorato, president and COO of Inserra Supermarkets, said the store’s team of experienced associates and new employees has been training under the direction of the Inserra family’s third- and fourth-generation operators.

“We are delighted to introduce John Kopf as the general manager of the ShopRite of Wyckoff. John has been a member of the Inserra Supermarkets staff for 15 years, and we know that he will quickly become a tremendous resource in the community,” Onorato said.

“Johna Mailolli, RD, will be the registered dietitian for the store,” said Lindsey Inserra, health and wellness and marketing VP for Inserra Supermarkets. “Johna has been meeting with members of the community to provide free nutrition and health and wellness information and we are excited to support the community with our programs.”

During the pre-opening celebration, Inserra Supermarkets made a $10,000 donation to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

“ShopRite and the Inserra family are great partners with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey. They understand the importance of fighting food insecurity to better the lives of people in need in the communities where their ShopRite stores operate,” said Carlos Rodriguez, president and CEO of the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, New Jersey. With more than 276 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves more than six million customers each week.

