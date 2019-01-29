MGA Honors Senator Chamberlain As 2019 Legislator Of The Year

The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) presented its 2019 MGA Legislator of the Year award to Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R – Lino Lakes) at its annual legislative dinner on Jan. 22 at the St. Paul Hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Each year, MGA acknowledges a lawmaker who demonstrates outstanding commitment to the retail food industry. The 2019 MGA Legislator of the Year award went to Chamberlain for his work last session in advocating for industry’s priorities.

“His steadfast commitment to the food industry of Minnesota by promoting proactive industry priorities was unwavering during the legislative session,” says MGA

During the 2018 legislative session, Chamberlain worked to advance tax relief for small businesses, which included a multitude of proactive provisions from the MGA.

“His leadership on tax relief will allow main street Minnesota to flourish, creating jobs and supporting our local communities, says MGA. “Additionally, he worked diligently to support consumer choice, remove mandates that stifle economic growth, and prevent fee increases on industry that, ultimately increase costs to the consumer.”

“Senator Chamberlain supports common sense policies that create job growth and spur economic activity. He has shown extraordinary leadership in recognizing the need for competitive fairness, a level playing field for business, and supporting long term prosperity for his community and the state,” said Jamie Pfuhl, MGA president. “The industry is honored to have a legislator with his vision on our side.”

“I am truly honored to receive this award, particularly from an organization that has been such a strong advocate for businesses,” said Chamberlain. “Grocery stores play a vital role in communities all over the state; including being a one-stop shop for consumers to purchase food and other essential products, they provide important jobs, and they give back to the community. The overall economic activity generated by local grocery stores has a substantial impact on the community.”