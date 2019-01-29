Oak Brook, Illinois-based TreeHouse Foods Inc. will close its St. Louis, Missouri office on June 28. The decision to close the St. Louis office is part of the company’s previously announced TreeHouse 2020 multi-year restructuring program to reduce its cost structure and administrative footprint and to align the organization with the current and future needs of the business.

“We appreciate the contributions that the employees at the St. Louis location have made over time. Our decision to close St. Louis was not taken lightly, and we are committed to providing employee assistance through this challenging transition,” said Steve Oakland, CEO and president of TreeHouse Foods. “As we streamline our organization into four divisions (from five) and build our commercial excellence capabilities, it is both prudent and strategic that we also consolidate our administrative locations.”

The St. Louis office closure will affect approximately 170 employees, and the related work content will be consolidated into the company’s existing facilities in Oak Brook. TreeHouse is committed to a smooth transition and will provide affected employees with separation pay and outplacement assistance. Costs associated with the office closure are expected to be incurred primarily over the three quarters ending June 30 and will total approximately $7.8 million (or $0.10 per share), most of which is anticipated to be in cash.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. is a manufacturer of packaged foods and beverages with a network of over 40 manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada and Italy that focuses primarily on private label products for both retail grocery and food away from home customers. It manufactures shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh products, including beverages and beverage enhancers (single serve beverages, coffees, teas, creamers, powdered beverages, and smoothies); meals (cereal, pasta, macaroni and cheese and side dishes); retail bakery (refrigerated and frozen dough, cookies and crackers); condiments (pourable and spoonable dressing, dips, pickles, and sauces) and healthy snacks (nuts, trail mix, bars, dried fruits and vegetables). It has a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles and also offers natural, organic and preservative free ingredients in many categories.