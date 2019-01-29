Registration is open now for the fifth annual Viva Fresh Open in San Antonio, Texas. Presented by BEBO Distributing Inc. and Wonderful Citrus, this year’s charity golf tournament will kick off the 2019 Viva Fresh Produce Expo on Thursday, April 25, and will be held at the JW Marriott Hill Country Resort’s TPC golf club. Due to increased demand in 2018, this year’s tournament will be held on both the Oaks and Canyons golf courses to accommodate a wider field of players.

“Now in its fifth year, the Viva Fresh Open has become a great start to the conference,” said Ed Bertaud, director of retail sales for IFCO, Viva Fresh Steering Committee member, Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) board member and tournament chair. “It’s really exciting to see the demand for participation in the tournament continue to grow. Hosting this tournament at such a remarkable venue, where the PGA Tour will be making a stop just a few weeks earlier for the Valero Texas Open, is a real treat for golfers of all skill levels. Since our first Viva Fresh Open, we have focused on bringing together industry stakeholders in iconic settings to promote business in this region. The natural beauty of the TPC San Antonio and JW Marriot Hill Country Resort is an ideal way to celebrate what Texas has to offer.”

In 2018, the Viva Fresh Open expanded from one course to two. The par-72 courses have played host to the PGA tour and have prestigious roots: the Canyons course was designed by Pete Dye, while the Oaks course was designed by Greg Norman with player consultant Sergio Garcia. Both courses highlight the scenic beauty of Texas hill country with rolling hills, towering oak trees and wildflowers.

Each year, the Viva Fresh Open Tournament Committee selects a charitable organization as a beneficiary of the golf tournament. Last year’s golf tournament raised $25,000 for the Brighter Bites organization, a non-profit dedicated to bringing healthy food and nutrition education to more than 100 elementary schools and their families across Texas.

As the golf tournament winds down at 6:30 p.m., all Viva Fresh attendees are invited to enjoy food, beverages and live music at the 19th Hole Celebration, hosted onsite at the JW Marriott.

For more information or to register for the tournament as well as available sponsorship opportunities, click here or contact TIPA at info@texipa.org or 956-581-8632.

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by TIPA in order to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as an emerging trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long. In just three years, the Viva Fresh Produce Expo has catered to sold out crowds and increased buyer attendance by over 110 percent.