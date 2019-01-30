Giant Food Stores of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, has been recognized for its contributions in turning National Family Meals Month into a countrywide movement with a 2018 Gold Plate Award from the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) Foundation. FMI’s Gold Plate Awards distinguish elite contributors to the family meal movement among food retailers, suppliers and community collaborators who help families achieve one more meal each week at home.

Company President Nicholas Bertram accepted the Gold Plate Award at the foundation’s annual fundraising event, Stir It Up!, held Jan. 27, during the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference in Miami.

“At Giant, we believe that creating strong and healthy communities starts by bringing families together around the table to share a nutritious and delicious meal,” said Bertram. “Giant is a strong supporter of family meals year-round and strives to offer families easy, affordable and nutritious meal solutions every day. National Family Meals Month was the perfect time for us to amplify our efforts to raise awareness around the importance of family meals, and we are honored to have our campaign recognized by FMI.”

During National Family Meals Month last September, the company launched its “Power of One More Family Meal” campaign. An omni-channel experience, the campaign delivered tools, resources and money-saving offers to help customers experience the power of one more family meal.

As part of the campaign, the company debuted its first TV ad focused entirely on family meals. The company’s “The Dinner Table” spot filmed settings, not people, so that viewers could imagine themselves in each of the moments featured.

The “Power of One More Family Meal” campaign included:

Inspirational stories promoting the “Power of Family Meals” via broadcast radio, billboards and the company’s website;

Recipes and tips via direct mail, social media and Savory, the company’s free, in-store magazine;

Easy meal solutions and cost-saving offers in the company’s weekly circular and personalized deals via the company’s digital app;

In-store wellness walks with nutritionists highlighting eating healthy on a budget, easy-to-prepare and ready-to-go options and fresh ideas;

17 million meals donated to families in need by the company and its customers through monetary and product donations.

FMI Chief Wellness Officer and Executive Director Sue Borra, RD, said, “Giant’s program truly demonstrates how the power of family meals can inspire a movement, extending its campaign reach to more than 50 manufacturer partners including its own program brands to support the campaign. Not only did the company’s campaign reach millions of customers, the company’s employees logged more than 350 volunteer hours at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to make achieving family meals easier for food insecure families.”

Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, congratulated the company on its Gold Plate Award and stated, “Our partnership with Giant goes back over 30 years, yet their generosity and engagement continues to amaze me. Of particular note is Giant’s best-in-class ‘Meat the Needs’ program, through which Giant rescues over 500,000 pounds of beautiful meats each year for our Food Bank to share with families in need. That equates to over 2 million servings annually of center-of-the-plate protein for our clients and represents a major part of our protein supply.”