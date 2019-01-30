H-E-B Opens Multi-Level Store In Houston’s The Heights

H-E-B opened its newest multi-level location in the Heights community of Houston, Texas, at 2300 N. Shepherd Drive (at 24th Street) on Jan. 30 at 6 a.m. The new 92,000-s.f. store features expansive shopping options and covered parking. It is equipped with elevators and escalators so customer can easily navigate the double-story structure.

“We appreciate all of the support and effort by The Heights community that made it possible for H-E-B to build here,” said Scott McClelland, president of H-E-B food and drug. “Creating a store that captures the spirit of The Heights was our No. 1 goal. I think we’ve been able to add to the character of the community with this store.”

Tammy Hager, H-E-B Heights top store leader, will lead a team of more than 388 employees, many of whom were recruited from three local high schools.

“We wanted to give students an opportunity to connect with H-E-B and grow with us,” said Hager.

Hager, a 37-year grocery industry veteran and 15-year H-E-B partner, has strong ties to the Heights area. She previously lived off 18th Street and regularly enjoyed the T.C. Jester and Buffalo Bayou bike trails while training for longer rides to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Members of her extended family were raised in in Cottage Grove, shopping the store previously located on the H-E-B Heights site and the H-E-B on T.C. Jester.

“In many ways for my family, it’s coming full circle, and we are excited to be a part of the new store,” added Hager. “This neighborhood is very special, it’s like no other in Houston. There is so much history and culture, much like the spirit of H-E-B.”

An artful experience

H-E-B chose to compliment the new shopping experience by continuing its arts initiative with a permanent installation called “Who says that chickens can’t fly, or that money can’t fall from the sky?” by Houston sculptor Elaine Bradford. The piece was inspired by H-E-B lore discovered while the artist was researching H-E-B history for ideas. The result is a “funky flock” of chickens in colorful custom-fitted crocheted sweaters and large coins hovering above the second-story entry way (see photos below). They represent the tagged chickens given away by H-E-B during the 1930s, good for free groceries along with handfuls of nickels. The sweaters are tailored for each bird with color combinations featured in popular H-E-B products, such as That Green Sauce. This permanent installation is part of an art initiative where stores showcase local and prominent artists. For Houston, the first of these permanent art installations was unveiled in June 2018 at H-E-B Bellaire.

Additionally, visitors looking to take “post-able” photo will find a special installation of the HE_GHTS letters on the walkway. The space for the letter I is reserved for a live “stand in.”

More ways to shop

“H-E-B is always looking for innovative and convenient ways to enhance our stores with more choices. This lets customers choose how they shop, pay for and receive products, whether it’s an in-store visit, picking up an online order, home delivery or grabbing a meal on the go,” says H-E-B.

The Heights H-E-B will offer the full line of its H-E-B Meal Simple heat-and-eat options.

H-E-B’s Curbside is a favorite throughout Houston and is designed to save customers time while offering all the products available in-store. Shoppers create a grocery list, submit their order and pay at heb.com. H-E-B’s personal shoppers will hand pick all grocery selections and deliver them to customers’ cars curbside at their scheduled pick up time.

Additionally, the new store will offer H-E-B Home Delivery through Favor. Shopper also can order and ship grocery, drugstore and general merchandise products to 48 states and military bases worldwide through heb.com.

New to the neighborhood

Expanding the store means expanding H-E-B’s offerings. Highlights of the Heights store include:

Prime Case Butcher Shop offering USDA Prime, Natural, and Organic meats, 21-day dry-aged beef, as well as many fully cooked and kosher selections

Fully-stocked healthy living department with bulk foods including honey, nuts, grains, dried fruits, snack mixes, a wide variety of supplements and more

A full-service pharmacy on the first floor with drive through access

Full-service seafood department with fresh fish and seafood, fresh sushi and poke bowls handmade in-store daily by Sushiya

A wine and beer selection featuring more than 1,800 bottles of wine and 300 beers with an emphasis on Texas craft and hyper-local craft

A full-service bakery and Tortillería offering breads baked daily, fresh tortillas, large varieties of desserts, pastries and custom cakes

An H-E-B Blooms floral department offering delivery

A Cooking Connection and the Showtime Kitchen featuring live demonstrations and daily samplings

50 bike rack parking spaces

The Roastery

The Height’s store will also feature a Roastery Coffee Kitchen offering specialty coffee sourced from around the world, including many varieties roasted in Houston. The coffee shop and eatery will be located on the second floor of the property with a separate entrance for easy access. It will offer indoor and outdoor seating.

Spirit of giving

In honor of the store’s grand opening, H-E-B is making two community donations totaling $10,000. Friends for Life, the only LEED-certified, no-kill animal shelter in Houston, will receive $5,000. A second gift of $5,000 will go to HITS Theatre. Located in the Houston Heights, HITS Theatre is an educational organization offering classes in singing, dancing and acting for children in kindergarten through high school. Each production class culminates in a performance with every student participating on stage.

Photos by Dave Rossman