Parker’s Promotes Hofmann To VP Of Marketing

Parker’s, a foodservice and c-store chain, recently promoted Brandon Hofmann, formerly chief marketing officer, to VP of marketing.

In his new position, Hofmann is responsible for managing the company’s marketing department, which is comprised of foodservice, loyalty, graphic design, branding, price book, center store category management, social media and advertising professionals who all are focused on enhancing the customer experience at Parker’s.

“Hofmann excels at marketing the company’s award-winning, Southern-inspired Parker’s Kitchen food as well as all in-store merchandise,” says Parker’s. “An acclaimed marketing and branding expert, he also creates complex, multimedia campaigns that keep Parker’s top-of-mind among customers in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.”

“At Parker’s, all gross profit, other than gas, is driven by Brandon and his department,” said Parker’s CEO Greg Parker. “Brandon is a marketing genius who has truly earned his recent promotion. He has been loyal to Parker’s since he began working as a Customer Service Representative at the age of 19. Brandon is someone I completely trust to expand our brand and to market our award-winning Parker’s Kitchen concept as we continue to grow in new and existing markets.”

Hofmann will celebrate 22 years with Parker’s in February. Originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he now resides in Guyton, Georgia.

Headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, Parker’s operates 54 retail stores throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina.