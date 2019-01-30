Vons Opens Replacement Store On California’s Catalina Island

Vons celebrated the grand opening of its newest store, No. 3280, on Catalina Island, California, Jan. 30. This store, located at 240 Sumner Avenue in Avalon, replaces store No. 2272, which closed Jan. 29.

Vons is the only grocery store on the island, located 26 miles off the coast of Southern California, and has been servicing the community for decades.

Store No. 2272 was made up of two very small buildings, two blocks apart from each other. This new store features all the departments under one roof and is greatly expanded with the addition of departments such as a butcher block, full deli and full bakery.

The assortments of groceries carried at the new store also is greatly expanded, say Vons representatives. The new store is much closer in size to a typical smaller-footprint Vons.

“Our new store is the buzz for the island residents, and we would like to invite our vendor partners to come see our new store,” the company says.

Vons is a banner of Albertsons Cos. With both a strong local presence and national scale, the company operates stores across 35 states and the D.C. under 20 banners.