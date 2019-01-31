Desert Essence Launches New Body Scrubs And Oil Sprays

Desert Essence is introducing two new product lines to its growing portfolio of skin care products. Featuring “2-in1 convenience” that enables consumers to cleanse and scrub at the same time, the new line of Low Foaming Body Scrubs is available in three exfoliating strengths, with ingredient profiles that complement three new After Shower Finishing Sprays.

Made in the U.S. with globally sourced ingredients that are non-GMO (certification pending), Desert Essence’s new body scrubs and finishing sprays are free from artificial fragrances and dyes, gluten-free and are cruelty-free (Leaping Bunny Certified).

“The body scrub tubes are designed for ease-of-use,” says Christine Allmer, Desert Essence’s marketing director. “It’s one product designed to do two important things, cleanse and scrub away dead cells for smoother, healthier looking skin.”

“The new After Shower Finishing Sprays are clinically shown to absorb into the skin and seal in moisture for a full 24 hours. Three formulations for sensitive, normal and dry skin also help consumers tailor their choice to what their skin actually needs,” said Allmer.

Desert Essence’s Body Scrub Low Foaming Body Polishes are available in several varieties: Hydrating Sugar (with Coconut, Joboba and Chamomile); Nourishing Pink Himalayan Salt & Sugar (with Jojoba and Sunflower); Detoxifying Sea Salt (with Jojoba and Sweet Almond). Highlights of the new products include:

Formulated in three exfoliating strengths: gentle, spa strength and intense.

Sweet/salty formulations transform to low-foaming lather to gently cleanse while scrubbing away dead skin cells to hydrate, nourish and detoxify.

Feature jojoba, coconut, shea butter, sunflower seed and sweet almond oils to provide extended hydration and a smoothing finish after shower or bath.

Desert Essence’s After Shower Finishing Sprays include Jojoba, Coconut and Chamomile; Jojoba & Sunflower; and Jojoba & Sweet Almond varieties. Highlights include:

Formulated to moisturize, smooth and illuminate skin after shower.

Scientifically proven to absorb quickly and seal in moisture for 24 hours.

Features various blends of therapeutic oils including jojoba, coconut, sunflower, shea butter, apricot and sweet almond oils formulated to retain moisture for supple, smooth and radiant skin, as well as soothe sensitive skin.

Desert Essence’s new products are available at desertessence.com, and in select national retail stores, including Sprouts and Natural Grocers; SRP for the body scrubs is $9.99 and for the After Shower Finishing Sprays, $16.99.