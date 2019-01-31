Doritos Big Game Campaign Features Chance The Rapper, Backstreet Boys

Doritos, one of the flagship brands from PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division, this week unveiled its campaign and advertisement for the Big Game on Feb. 3. Titled “Now It’s Hot,” the creative (watch it below) showcases a never-before-heard remix by Chance The Rapper of the Backstreet Boys’ hit “I Want It That Way,” the first time the pop group has ever collaborated to remake a hip-hop version of their legendary music video.

A 30-second version will air during the CBS broadcast of the game.

The commercial features Chance tasting new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho, realizing that “they made the original hot,” when he’s suddenly thrust onto a set like the one featured in the Backstreet’s Boy’s iconic “I Want It That Way” music video.

“Chance decides he too can make the original hot and debuts his fire version of the classic hit alongside the Backstreet Boys,” says Doritos.

The spot kicks off Doritos’ #NowItsHot campaign that will continue on social media and TV in the coming weeks and months with more content and remix collaborations. #NowItsHot furthers Doritos’ history with music—especially hip-hop—with major music campaigns tied to previous Super Bowls, festivals and events such as SXSW, Life is Beautiful, E3 and more.

“Fans have come to expect boldness and originality in our Super Bowl ads and, with a highly anticipated product like Flamin’ Hot Nacho, we knew we had to keep pushing the limits of Super Bowl advertising with a dynamic collaboration,” said Leslie Vesper, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys are an unexpected duo who worked so well to help us create an unforgettable commercial. Stay tuned for more incredible collaborations later in the year.”