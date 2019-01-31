Farm Bill Was ‘Personal’ For Texas Retailers

Texas Retailers Association (TRA) President and CEO George Kelemen is happy with the reauthorization of the Farm Bill, which passed late last month. It was done “basically” on time and included good updates for grocers and the SNAP program. He called it a “huge victory.”

He told The Shelby Report that it took more than a year to get those provisions for grocers into the bill. TRA has been actively lobbying for the cause for more than a year. Kelemen said the process drew attention to Texas due to Congressman Michael Conaway’s role in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“From our perspective, the effort was a little more personal to us, because the (outgoing) chairman of the ag committee is Michael Conaway from Texas,” Kelemen said. “He is someone we know well and have worked well with in the past, so it was a great process to go through.”

Kelemen said having a member of the Texas delegation as the chairman of the committee put the spotlight on TRA.

“It helped us get in the door and support all the efforts that our national colleagues were working on—both at NGA (National Grocers Association) and FMI (Food Marketing Institute)—and actually help move the needle on a couple of things related to the bill at key points in time by having access to Chairman Conaway,” Kelemen added.

Conaway attended the Texas Retailers Advocacy Summit in March of 2018 during what Kelemen said was a “critical stage” in the committee’s consideration of the Farm Bill.

“That proved to be a useful opportunity for him to really connect and engage directly with many of our members who are grocers and food industry folks,” he said.

TRA also had opportunities to see Conaway and engage with him and his staff in Washington over the course of the year. Kelemen said that during those meetings, TRA was lobbying for its priorities and working to give Conaway a “Texas perspective of what it meant back home to a whole host of grocery companies that he knows well.”