Frieda’s Wants To Help Shoppers Dine In This Valentine’s Day

With economic uncertainty driven by the recent U.S. government shutdown, shoppers may be looking to dine at home this Valentine’s Day instead of going out, says California-based Frieda’s Specialty Produce.

“Here at Frieda’s, we are hearing a lot about consumers tightening their belts, like eating in more and dining out less,” said Cindy Karas Sherman, director of marketing at Frieda’s. “But staying in does not mean having the same old boring meal when it comes to Valentine’s Day. You can still have some fun with it and make a dessert that wows like Berry Champagne Crêpes or Chocolate Almond Mousse Crêpes with Strawberries.”

Frieda’s instant display unit holds four 12/5-oz. cases of the shelf-stable, ready-to-eat French-Style Crêpes. The display and packaging feature a “bright, fun design that attracts impulse shoppers, especially millennials,” says the company. The display also includes how to prepare crêpes in three steps. Frieda’s also offers single cases of ready-to-eat crêpes packed 12 packages per case.

“To make your crêpe display a dessert destination in the produce aisle, you can place it by the berry patch and merchandise the surrounding space with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and glaze,” the company says.

Since 1962, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, the family company is owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California.