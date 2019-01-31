Roar Organic Welcomes Silvestro As President And COO

Roar Organic, a 100 percent natural line of vegan, low-calorie, low-sugar electrolyte hydration infusions, has hired Bart Silvestro as president and COO. Silvestro will work in tandem with CEO and Founder Roly Nesi to accelerate growth of the company and add value to its culture.

Silvestro’s hiring comes after a recently announced seed investment from AccelFoods, which also furthers the company’s mission to grow within the better-for-you beverage space. In his new position, Silvestro will leverage his industry background and resources to manage key relationships with stakeholders, retailers and brand partners as the business grows and scales.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Roly Nesi and located in New York, Roar Organic offers electrolyte-enhanced hydration, minus the added sugars typically found in sports drinks. Free of gluten, soy, artificial sweeteners and preservatives, the beverage contains electrolytes and vitamins stemming from a coconut-water base. The beverage is available in Strawberry Coconut, Pineapple Mint, Georgia Mint, Cucumber Watermelon, Mango Clementine and Blueberry Acai.

“As Roar has experienced rapid growth, we recognized we needed a leader with the time-tested ability to scale brands within our space,” said Nesi. “Bart’s skill set and vision make him the perfect fit for the brand and a fantastic new addition to our team.”

Silvestro joins Roar Organic with expertise via his previous position as CEO of Chef’s Cut Real Jerky. At Chef’s Cut, Silvestro guided sales from $1 million to $47 million and grew distribution nationally in just three years. Prior to his time at Chef’s Cut, Silvestro served as the VP of sales and operations at Popcorn Indiana, turning the company around from losses of -$27 million to profitability in just one year.

“Roar Organic has grown immensely since its inception in 2016, and I am thrilled to be joining the team and its visionary founder at this exciting time,” said Silvestro. “Thanks to Roly’s efforts, this brand is already poised for success and exponential growth. I feel lucky to help further establish an incredible infrastructure and practices that will ensure Roar reaches its full potential.”

Founded in 2013, Roar Beverage Co. is independently owned and based in Huntington, New York. Roar is available at retail locations throughout the U.S. and on Amazon.